Lafourche Parish announces series of upcoming Town Hall Meetings

The Lafourche Parish Government announced there will be a string of town hall meetings taking place in the month of July. The meetings will be held in an effort to hear from the residents and businesses of Lafourche regarding how to enhance the economy and quality of life in the community. Hosted by the Louisiana Development Ready Community, the town hall meetings will be held on the following dates:

July 6- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.- Greater Lafourche Port Commission Board Room – 16829 E Main Street, Cut Off

July 6- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m -Larose Civic Center- 307 E 5th Street, Larose

July 6- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m – Lockport Recreation Center – 5610 HWY 1, Lockport

July 6- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – NLLD – 3862 HWY 1, Raceland

July 18- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. -Bayou Blue Senior Citizen – 201 Mazerac Street, Houma

July 18- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Lafourche Ag Building – 402 W 5th Street, Thibodaux

All town hall meetings are open to members of the public. For more information, visit the Lafourche Parish Government website at lafourchegov.org