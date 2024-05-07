Lafourche Parish District Attorney To Sponsor Open Meetings Seminar

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office is sponsoring an Open Meetings Seminar on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Lafourche Parish Council Chambers at the Lafourche Parish Government Complex in Mathews (4876 Hwy 1., Mathews, LA).

All parish board and commission members along with the general public are invited to attend this free event.

Representatives from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office will be presenting on topics such as Open Meetings, Public Bid, and Public Records.