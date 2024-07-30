Lafourche Parish Public Library Releases August Calendars

August is almost here, which means new events and activities are on the horizon at your Lafourche Parish Public Libraries!

The August calendars are packed with engaging programs catering to diverse interests and age groups. Whether you’re a bookworm, a tech enthusiast, a crafter, or a parent looking for educational and entertaining activities for your children, the library has something for everyone.

It’s important to note that some events require registration. If you’re interested in attending an event marked with an asterisk (*), registration is necessary. Registration opens one week before the start of the new month, and you can sign up in person at the library branch, over the phone, or online at lafourche.librarycalendar.com.