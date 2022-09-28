Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Hosts Free Hunter Education Field Day on October 22

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a FREE Hunter Education Field Day on Saturday, October 22, 2022, for anyone ages 10 or older who have completed the home study course. The class will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the LPSO Shooting Range located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland.

As an alternative to the traditional two-day classroom course, a Home Study Course is available online through the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website. Those who complete the home study course must take their completion voucher to a “Field Day” to complete their hunter education. Entry to the Field Day will be denied unless the completed forms are presented. There will be a written test required to complete the Field Day. Class size is limited and advance registration is required. Click here to register for the Field Day.

Firearms and ammunition should NOT be brought to this course, but snacks are permitted. For more information, or for assistance with online registration, call the LPSO Training Academy at (985) 449-4481 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email Captain Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.

*Anyone born after September 1, 1969, who wishes to obtain a hunting license in Louisiana, must successfully complete a hunter education course. Exceptions may be granted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for active or veteran members of the United States armed services, for any P.O.S.T.-certified law enforcement officer, or for persons who are under the direct supervision of a person 18 years or older who is already licensed and has taken the approved course. Exceptions must be applied for and approved by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.