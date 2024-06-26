Lafourche Parish to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Newly Renovated Theogene Melancon Boat Launch and the John Boudreaux Pier

LAFOURCHE PARISH – On Tuesday, July 2, Lafourche Parish will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the recently completed renovation of the Theogene Melancon Boat Launch and John Boudreaux Pier located at 198 Martin Ln, Golden Meadow, LA 70357. The ceremony is scheduled at 11:30AM at the boat launch and guests will hear from the Parish President and other special guests.

The Theogene Melancon Boat Launch and John Boudreaux Pier were both heavily damaged in Hurricane Ida back in 2021. Construction costs, including engineering, totaled more than $1.3 million dollars. Repairs included construction of an all new metal and fiberglass fishing pier, construction of an ADA compliant concrete entry fishing pier. The existing wooden pier structure and deck were repaired as a part of this project, construction of a new kayak launch, and construction of a new limestone parking area were completed. New electrical and lighting systems in the parking lot and on the fishing pier were installed. These improvements and many more were paid for with FEMA Public Assistance dollars.

Major improvements like these will ensure the boat launch and fishing pier remain a place for the community to come together and enjoy for years to come. Thank you to our construction partners at Lowland Construction and Picciola and Associates for the engineering work.

For more information on this event, contact Lafourche Parish Public Information Officer James Duhe at pio@lafourchegov.org or www.lafourchegov.org.