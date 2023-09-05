Lafourche Prish Concert and Events Club announces first Krewe des Bebettes Halloween Parade

Get your costumes ready– Halloween will be here in less than two months, and the Lafourche Parish Concert and Events Club is excited to announced their first ever Krewe des Bebettes Halloween Parade!

The Lafourche Parish Concert and Events Club started organizing in 2019, right before the COVID pandemic,” explained Kyle Williams, President of the Lafourche Parish Concert and Events Club. “We then reformed in 2022 after the first Krewe des Couyons Mardi Gras parade. We try to have a variety of events for all to enjoy, from more adult-friendly things like or Down da Bayou comedy nights, to events for the whole family such as our parades. We also have our Community Emergencies Fund which we stockpile to use in the event of emergencies big and small throughout the parish.”

The Krewe des Bebettes will ride on October 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at Armand Street in Golden Meadow, and will end at Oakridge Drive. “We are also encouraging those who prefer the traditional golf cart or homemade float to join and participate,” said Williams “The Krewe des Bebettes will be an evening parade, so organizers are encouraging everyone to break out their best light up or glow in the dark costumes to really light up the night!” Parade organizers would also like to remind spectators that the route will be shorter than the traditional parade route, due to the high volume of expected walkers participating.

The fee to participate is $20 per person. To register, please click here or contact Kyle Williams at (985) 258-9748. Following the parade, there will be fun activities provided at Golden Meadow Park including free popcorn, hot dogs, and chili, free movies, and inflatables for everyone to enjoy.

“My main goal when organizing most of our events is to put on something that the community as a whole can get excited about,” explained Williams. “We as a club are just as excited to put on another great parade for everyone!”