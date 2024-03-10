Lafourche Public Library announces Easter Bunny Visits and Egg Hunts!

March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024

Hop on over to your local library for these exciting, free Easter events!


 

The Lafourche Parish Public Library system will host Bunny Visits and Easter Egg Hunts at various branches throughout March. These events are free with no registration required! Check out dates, times, and locations below:

 

  • CHOCTAW: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. (Bunny Visit)
  • LOCKPORT: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Bunny Visit and Egg Hunt)
  • BAYOU BLUE: Monday, March 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Bunny Visit)
  • GHEENS: Monday, March 25, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (Bunny Visit)
  • RACELAND: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Bunny Visit)
  • STOREFRONT: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (Bunny Visit and Egg Hunt)
  • THIBODAUX: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. (Bunny Visit) and Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (Bunny Visit and Egg Hunt)
  • LAROSE: Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Bunny Visit and Egg Hunt)

 

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library Facebook.

Isabelle Pinto
