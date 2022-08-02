Lafourche Roping Club to Host General Membership Meeting

The Lafourche Roping Club is excited to announce it will be hosting a general membership meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the LSU Ag Bldg. The meeting is open to members of the community who are interested in learning more about the organization, its mission, and history.

Each year the club hosts high energy and interactive activities, including its spring rodeo show, horse shows, and the highly anticipated barrels on the bayou event. The Lafourche Roping Club provides an engaging and welcoming group for its members, youth, and friends, who are interested in preserving the cowboys way of life.

“Teaching and refining present day cowboy skills to promote participation in amateur rodeo and other amateur equine events. Preparing and encouraging our youth to participate in High School and College sanctioned rodeo events and continued education. Doing the same for the adults of our organization so as to contribute to the preservation of our western culture and heritage,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Roping Club. “We exist not only to preserve our past, but to equip each other and our youth to belong and develop a deeper sense of self-worth, respect, equality, compassion and integrity to ultimately allow us to contribute to the families and community that we are so proud to be part of.”

The Lafourche Roping Club is offering the following membership opportunities:

Family Membership: $20

Single Membership: $10.00 (Must be 18 years or older)

Applications will be available at the general meeting.

For more information, visit the Lafourche Roping Club on Facebook.