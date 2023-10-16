Lawyers in Libraries coming to Lafourche Parish: Speak to a lawyer for Free

Are you in need of legal assistance? Talk to a lawyer for free at two Lafourche Parish Library branches this October.

Lawyers will be available for free consultations at the Lockport and Thibodaux branches to answer questions about: bankruptcy, civil lawsuits, collection matters, custody, divorce, evictions, FEMA/disaster benefits, food stamps, foreclosures, housing, medicaid, social security, SSI/SSDI, successions, taxes, and wills. Please note: this clinic will NOT handle criminal matters.

No registration is required for this event. Lawyers will be available the following dates and times:

Lockport Branch Monday, October 23, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2023 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Thibodaux branch Monday, October 23, 2023 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2023 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.



Lawyers in Libraries is provided by the Louisiana State Bar Association, the Louisiana Library Association, and the State Library of Louisiana during National Celebrate Pro Bono Week.