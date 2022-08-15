LCEC Invites Public to “Ida Aid” In Larose August 27

The Lafourche Concert and Events Club is inviting the public to attend a day of fun, music, and food cooked by organizations that helped the Lafourche community after Hurricane Ida. “Ida Aid” will be held on August 27 at VFW post 8538, 2322 VFW Lane in Larose.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will feature live music all day provided by local bands including Tet Dur, LA Rose, Benjamin Bruce and the Acadians, the Bayou Believers, and the Hemptations. This event is free for the public to attend and no outside food or drinks will be allowed in.

“We think this event will be a great way for the community to both commemorate the first anniversary of Ida’s landfall and honor and support those nonprofits and charities that supported our community this past year.” Says LCEC president and CEO Kyle Williams, “Plus it’s an indoor event!”

Other groups and nonprofits that will be participating in this event are:

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit

The Golden Meadow Rotary Club

VFW post 8538

Knights of Columbus Council 9000

Launch Leeville

Dipping for a Cause

The Lafourche Concert and Events Club was officially founded in April of this year. The group had its first event on May 8 in Golden Meadow, “Mothers Day in the Park.” The organization is hoping to continue its success with Ida Aid and carry that success into next year.