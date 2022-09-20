LDH partners with Lafourche Health Unit to offer vaccine clinic

In honor of National Preparedness Month, the Louisiana Department of Health is partnering with the Lafourche Parish Health Unit to host We Prepare Day, providing services and resources to parish residents. The event will be held at the Lafourche Parish Health Unit on Wednesday, September 21, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The clinic will be offering the following services:

no-cost COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

free home test kits

Monkeypox vaccines to those who are eligible

Appointments for the event are preferred but not required, walk-ins are welcomed. Appointments can be made by contacting the Lafourche Parish Health Unit at (985) 447-0921. The Lafourche Parish Health Unit is located at 2535 Veterans Blvd. in Thibodaux.