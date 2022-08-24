LDWF announce National Hunting and Fishing Day is back

National Hunting and Fishing Day:

LDWF participates in National Hunting and Fishing Day, an event celebrated by all 50 states every year on the fourth Saturday in September. National Hunting and Fishing Day was created in 1972 when Congress passed two bills establishing a specific day to celebrate the conservation contributions of our nation’s hunters and anglers. More than 40 years later, these events are still going strong.

LDWF’s first National Hunting and Fishing Day event was in 1982 at the Monroe regional office. Since then, we have added three more locations in Baton Rouge, Minden, and Woodworth. Today, more than 10,000 people attend the celebrations throughout the state, making National Hunting and Fishing Day LDWF’s largest public event.

Event Details:

Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day events are free. Each location’s event varies but all include exhibits on LDWF’s research and conservation efforts, shooting and fishing demonstrations, and exhibits from local chapters of Ducks Unlimited, the Safari Club, and the Coastal Conservation Association, as well as local businesses. Attendees can try their skills at the shooting ranges, fishing ponds, and boating activities and learn about wildlife with live animal demonstrations.