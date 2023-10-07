LDWF presents Wildlife Sensory Day in Lafourche

Join Lafourche Parish Public Libraries for an exciting and educational experience as the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries presents Wildlife Sensory Day! The event, set to take place on Tuesday, October 10, during Fall Break, promises an engaging exploration of Louisiana’s diverse wildlife.

Children will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the captivating world of our local animals through an exclusive showcase of furs and skins. Get ready to embark on a sensory journey, discovering the textures and variety of Louisiana’s wild creatures. This unique event offers a fantastic opportunity for all ages to enhance their understanding of our state’s fascinating fauna.

Join the fun at the following branches:

Thibodaux Branch- 10 a.m.

Lockport Branch- 1 p.m.

Larose Branch- 3 p.m.

No registration is required, so feel free to bring along friends and family for a memorable day of wildlife discovery!