LDWF seeking volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach cleanup

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in partnership with Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University, are asking for volunteers for their upcoming beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The event, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m., is being held in coordination with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.

During the cleanup, volunteers will remove, categorize and weigh trash and debris from approximately 2.5 miles of shoreline on Elmer’s Island. Elmer’s Island, owned and maintained by the state of Louisiana, is a 1,145-acre tract of marsh and beachfront located on the southwestern tip of Jefferson Parish, directly across Caminada Pass from Grand Isle. The area is historically known for its excellent fishing opportunities and public beach access that families and anglers alike enjoy.

All volunteers must provide their own transportation to the site and are required to pre-register for this event. For more information and to register please visit: https://forms.gle/ V7jzS3t53VQwYdfN9.

Participants are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes, sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat. To reduce additional waste, volunteers are also urged to bring their own container or bucket to collect debris.