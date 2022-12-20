LDWF to discuss astounding waterfowl migration research on Conservation Conversations

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries announced that the next Conservation Conversations will be on December 20 and will discuss Waterfowl Migration Research. “Recent advancements in transmitter technology have ushered in a new era of waterfowl research. And the findings are nothing short of astounding,” reads a statement from LDWF.

According to LDWF, one pintail hen who was tagged in Louisiana in January this year was tracked on a journey of over 10,000 miles. The final leg of her epic migration included a trip from eastern Russia to northern California in just over 28 hours – that’s 2,000 miles – in October, reaching ground speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.