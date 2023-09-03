Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne announces auditions for upcoming show, “A Streetcar Named Desire”

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has announced the will be holding auditions soon for their next show, “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

“While we are up finger deep in red velvet cake for our upcoming show, The Red Velvet Cake War, it’s time we start prepping another show!” said Le Petit Theatre via their Facebook. Directors are looking for 6 men and 6 women to cast in this classic show.

Auditions will take place on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Jolly Inn on 1507 Barrow Street in Houma, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Le Petit Theatre reminds participants that there is no need to prepare, as all audition materials will be provided. If you are interested in auditioning but are unable to make it, please email houmalittletheatre@gmail.com and organizers will send you everything you need to have the best taped audition. If you need more information or just have questions, please message Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne on Facebook or send them an email to the address above.