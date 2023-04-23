Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne announces their newest show

Get ready for another night of great theater! Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne is excited to present ‘Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,’ a one-woman play starring local thespian Sue Peace. The play will open on Friday, April 28, 2023, with tickets going on sale for the general public on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Sue Peace has been active at Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne since 1989 and has directed and starred in a variety of different shows over her career. Her newest play, ‘At Wit’s End,’ is a show is about the legendary writer Erma Bombeck, a newspaper columnist who gained great popularity throughout her life for her humorous depiction of suburban house life from 1965-1996. Bombeck also authored 15 different novels, most of which became best sellers. Bombeck was known for her inept, creative, and sharp descriptions of what it was to be a housewife and a mother. Read more about Bombeck’s life here.

“This play is basically a story of her life, and all the interesting things she did during her time as a writer,” explained Sue Peace. “The show takes you through several decades of her career. I am not going to be acting like I am exactly Erma Bombeck in the play, but more so bringing her essence to the stage and telling her stories and sharing her wit. We are so excited to put this show on for the community.”

Tickets for ‘At Wit’s End’ are currently on sale for season ticket holders, and will go on sale for the general public on Monday, April 24, 2023. Tickets may be purchased online here or by calling the Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s box office at (985) 876-4278. Check out the show dates below:

ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT’S END SHOW DATES: