Learn how to fund your education at the upcoming Community Financial Aid Clinic

The Bayou Region Education Workgroup will host a Community Financial Aid Clinic at Fletcher Technical Community College on February 22, 2024 in honor of National Financial Aid Month. The organization is working to bring awareness to the resources and funding opportunities for all persons, whether traditional or non-traditional to obtain their degree and/or technical degree.

The Community Financial Aid Clinic will take place from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at Fletcher’s Schriever campus. Attendees will have an opportunity to come and learn about the financial aid process, work on their FAFSA, and meet with financial aid professionals and agencies who offer resources to promote education in our community. Wondering if you should attend? This event is for:

Anyone who is seeking information on completing the new FAFSA

Anyone seeking opportunities to fund their education

Anyone seeking opportunities to further their education

Attendees should bring:

Verified account username and password (FSA ID) This will expedite the process. Start Here.

Parent or spouse contributor name, date of birth, Social Security number, and email address

Tax Return Form 1040 from the year 2022

The Community Financial Aid Clinic is free and open to the public. To register, please click here. For more information, please email swilmore@goodwillno.org.