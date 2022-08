Interested in perfecting your sewing skills? Terrebonne Parish Library is accepting registration for its Beginning Sewing class for adults. The class will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Participants will learn basic stitching techniques and project planning. The adult sewing class will be held at the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch.

Those interested in registering can contact the Terrebonne Parish Library at (985) 876-5861 ext. 201.