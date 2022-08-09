Learn the basics of mending clothes at TPL class

Tore a hole in your favorite pair of jeans or shirt and dreading parting ways? You’re in luck! Terrebonne Parish Library System is partnering with Creative Lab to host a free Mending and Repair class at TPL’s Main Branch on Monday, August 15, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The purpose of the class is to teach participants how to fix and beautify their beloved but damaged clothing. The course will cover the basics of hemming, knitting, patching and sewing, allowing students to use their clothing longer. Registration for the Mending and Repair class can be completed by contacting the Terrebonne Parish Library at (985) 876-5861, by signing up online on the calendar at mytpl.org, or by emailing chughes@mytpl.org.