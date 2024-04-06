Learn to crochet this April at the Lafourche Parish Public Library

Looking to pick up a new skill? The Lafourche Parish Public Library will be hosting a once-a-month Crochet Lesson at the Thibodaux Branch for beginner and intermediate crocheters.

Taught by LPPL’s resident handi-crafter Gail Toups, these classes require registration, and fill up quickly– so don’t hesitate! Interested parties can sign up by calling (985) 447-4119, or at the links below.

Beginner Crochet Class: Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Sign up here.

Intermediate Crochet Class: Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Sign up here.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library Facebook or website.