Learn to crochet this April at the Lafourche Parish Public Library

Ten Native Louisiana Medicinal Plants for Your Garden
April 6, 2024
Ten Native Louisiana Medicinal Plants for Your Garden
April 6, 2024

Looking to pick up a new skill? The Lafourche Parish Public Library will be hosting a once-a-month Crochet Lesson at the Thibodaux Branch for beginner and intermediate crocheters.

 

Taught by LPPL’s resident handi-crafter Gail Toups, these classes require registration, and fill up quickly– so don’t hesitate! Interested parties can sign up by calling (985) 447-4119, or at the links below.

 

Beginner Crochet Class: Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Sign up here.


Intermediate Crochet Class:  Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Sign up here.

 

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library Facebook or website.

Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

Related posts

April 6, 2024

Celebrate National Library Week April 7-13, 2024 at Terrebonne Parish Library

Read more