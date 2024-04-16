Learn to grow your own vegetables at the Grown In The Park Community Gardening Workshop

Healing Her and Duke’s Apothecary in Thibodaux are proud to present Grow In The Park, a community gardening workshop to learn how to grow your own vegetables as the weather warms up!

Come out the 1445 Martin Luther King Park in Thibodaux on April 27, 2024 from 3:00-6:00 PM. Rodney Woods, Jr., owner of Duke’s Apothecary, will teach everyone how to plan their gardens, prep soil, properly water their plants, how to select the right vegetation, and more.

Duke’s Apothecary is a locally-run online business selling unique herbal blends and encouraging holistic healing since 2021.

“My mission is simple yet profound – to empower individuals in our community with the gift of knowledge and access to a healthier lifestyle through the wonders of herbal remedies,” reads a statement from Woods. “With every blend I create, I aim to infuse love, care, and dedication so that each sip or dose brings not just healing but a sense of connection to nature’s bountiful offerings.”

While this event is completely free, donations are being accepted as contributions towards this lesson. See more about how to donate on the Healing Her Facebook page.