Legacy Business Center to host School Board Candidate Forum

September 18, 2022
September 18, 2022

Elections for the 2022 Terrebonne Parish School Board are set for Tuesday, November 8, and Legacy Business Center is making an effort to connect the community to the candidates. Legacy Business Center will host a School Board Candidate Forum on September 18, from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m., at its center located inside Southland Mall. While all school board candidates were invited to participate, the following candidates will be present:

  • Michael Lagarde, District 1 candidate
  • Greg “Dut” Harding, District 2 candidate
  • Shari Champagne, District 3 candidate
  • Wanda Ruffin-Triggs, District 5 candidate
  • George Crowdus, Jr, District 5 candidate
  • Pamela Mayet, District 6 candidate
  • Ernest “Coach” Brown, District 8 candidate

The forum will allow each candidate to discuss their viewpoints, platforms, and initiatives with the community. Legacy Business Center encourages guests to bring all questions and concerns to the forum, as a Q&A will be held following the program.

Yasmeen Singleton
