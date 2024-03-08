Legislative Youth Advisory Council Deadline for Applications is Fast Approaching

BATON ROUGE, La. – The deadline for applications for membership on the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) is fast approaching. Students from high schools across the state are encouraged to participate.

LYAC is an annually appointed body composed entirely of students that tackle issues affecting the youth of Louisia na. The purpose of LYAC is to facilitate communication between youth an d the legislature, and to give students a unique opportunity to be involved in the workings of state government. The Council studies and addresses a variety of important issues to young people such as education, mental health, civic engagement, the environment, and school safety.

Members of the Council are selected from a large pool of applicants who display a strong interest in civic involvement. The thirty-one members include three students representing each of the six congressional districts and the remaining serve at large.

Applicants must be between the ages of fourteen and nineteen and enrolled in a public or private high school, charter school, home school, or GED s kills program during the 2024- 2025 school year.

The deadline to apply is March 15, 2024. The application may be accessed at civiced. louisiana.gov and then by clicking on LYAC at the top of the page. All applicants are required to submit two recomme ndation letters in addition to the eight short essay questio ns on the application form.

For additional information, pl ease contact Megan Bella at be llam@legis.la.gov or 225-342-2361.