La Fete des Vieux Temps announces 2023 dates and live bands

La Fete des Vieux Temps is getting ready for their 2023 event this fall! Festival organizers have released the date, location, and live music for this year’s festival.

La Fete des Vieux Temps will take place on October 6, 7, and 8, 2023 at 4484 Hwy 1 in Raceland. The festival will feature delicious food, live local music, old time exhibitions, boucherie, arts and crafts, rides, and much more for families to enjoy! La Fete des Vieux Temps is put on by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou and Louisiana Travel.

The live music line up is as follows:

Friday, October 6, 2023 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m: Craig Babin & The Band Filé 9:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m: Shorts in December

Saturday, October 7, 2023 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m: Tet Dur 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m: D Jr & Shine Soul Band 9:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m: Snapper and the Fish Sticks

Sunday, October 8, 2023 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m: Double Play 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m: Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition



To stay up-to-date about the upcoming festival, please visit their Facebook page.