Less than one month until Houma’s inaugural Twin Fest!

There is less than one month left until Houma’s Twin Fest! This is Louisiana’s first festival honoring twins, multiples and those who love them! The FREE festival will occur on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Downtown Houma.

Cherry and Sherry Wilmore, also known as ‘Everybody’s Favorite Twins,’ are passionate philanthropists/community activists in the Houma area and the organizers behind Twin Fest Louisiana. This family-friendly festival promises to deliver double, triple and quadruple the fun! Featuring the musical talents of the MLK Youth Choir, Soul Revivals, Go DJ Twins plus a fun Kids Zone with activities such as horseback riding, petting zoo, story time, train rides and crafts. Enjoy delicious food, a fun 360 photo booth, Ying Yang Yoga, enter in the Find Your Doppelgänger contest, a Twin Two-Step Second Line, Stole Your Face contest, and more!

Photos by Nicole Davis

“Picture Twin Fest Louisiana as a lively, melting pot of cultures, beckoning tourists and locals alike. It’s not just a party; it’s a lifeline for the community,” reads an official description of the ground-breaking festival from their website. “With the aftermath of Hurricane Ida still lingering, this festival becomes a source of hope, injecting life and commerce into local businesses. So, when you dance and explore, you’re not just having fun—you’re helping rebuild, recover, and make the community stronger together. Twin Fest Louisiana is where celebration meets compassion, making a real difference in people’s lives.”

Photos by Nicole Davis

Organizer Cherry Wilmore echoed this sentiment, saying, “This festival stands as a beacon of unity, highlighting the special journey of multiples while bridging the gap with the single-birth community. Twin Fest Louisiana is a unique event that recognizes and rejoices in the diversity of human experiences. As my twin sister Sherry says, no one does a festival better than the Bayou!”

If you are interested in volunteering for Houma’s first Twin Fest, please sign up here. For more information about lodging, sponsors, please visit the Twin Fest Louisiana Facebook page.