Let Freedom Ring 4th of July Festival returns to Thibodaux

Thibodaux’s Let Freedom Ring Festival is coming back for the first time since Hurricane Ida! Come on out to Peltier Park on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 for a free day of patriotic fun.

“We are so excited that we get to come back, and make this festival bigger and better,” said Lydia Szanyi Boudreaux, Head of Marketing for Tiger Battalion & Co., who are sponsoring the event. “This will be our 22nd annual Let Freedom Ring Festival, but our last one was held way back in 2019 before we had to pause for COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida. We are really grateful to get it started back up again.” Not only does the Let Freedom Ring Festival provide a fun place for families to spend the 4th of July, but on the morning of the event, breakfast is provided for free to local veterans and first responders. “We even communicate with the local hospitals and nursing homes to deliver breakfast to those who can’t come,” said Boudreaux. “Showing our appreciation for them is part of what this event is all about.”

Alongside the free breakfast for veterans and first responders, Let Freedom Ring will include multiple live performances, a live and silent auction, food and craft vendors, a bike parade contest, a cake walk, fireworks, and more. If you are a small business interested in becoming a food or craft vendor, please apply here before Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Check out the schedule of events below:

Let Freedom Ring Schedule of Events

3:00 p.m: Opening Ceremony.

Opening Ceremony. 3:30 p.m: Bike contest registration opens

Bike contest registration opens 3:30-5:00 p.m: Music by the Cajun Country Legends

Music by the Cajun Country Legends 3:30 p.m: Cake Walk opens

Cake Walk opens 3:30 p.m: Corn hole begins

Corn hole begins 5:00-8:00 p.m: Live auction

Live auction 5:30-7:00 p.m: Music by Tet Dur

Music by Tet Dur 7:30 p.m: Bike parade

Bike parade 7:30-9:00 p.m: Music by Casie & Johnny

Music by Casie & Johnny 9:00 p.m: Fireworks

For more information about the upcoming Let Freedom Ring Festival, please visit their Facebook or website.