Let the good times roll at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers’ Mardi Gras Costume Contest

Bayou Terrebonne Distillers is hosting a Mardi Gras Costume Contest at the distillery for the whole family this Fat Tuesday, with doors opening for all at 9:00 a.m.!

“Mardi Gras costume contests used to be a big thing around the parish, but it just fell off in the past few years,” said Bayou Terrebonne Distillers owner Noah Lirette. “It got lost and we are excited to bring it back!” The costume contest is open to those of all ages, and participants will be able to enjoy hot dogs and king cakes as well.

The costume contest will be awarding prizes for the categories of Best Adult Costume, Best Child Costume, and Best Group Costume. The winners will be announced and awarded by noon on Mardi Gras day. “We are trying to bring people downtown to enjoy this fun event,” said Lirette. “We want to make Marid Gras family friendly again!”

The Mardi Gras Costume Contest will be held at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers on February 21 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Judging will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. No registration is required and entry is free. Come out and let the good times roll!





