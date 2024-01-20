Let the good times roll at the Krewe of Aphrodite Children’s Mini Parade

Get ready for a day of festive fun as the Krewe of Aphrodite Children’s Mini Parade rolls into action on January 28, 2024! Located in the Rouses parking lot on Martin Luther King Blvd. in Houma, this event invites children under the age of 12 to join the Mardi Gras fun with a parade just for kids.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in the following categories:

Best individual costume

Best Group costume

Best Float

The day will kick off with registration at 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring the party spirit with beads, trinkets, and candy to share with the crowd. While wagons are welcome additions to enhance the parade experience, keep in mind that no motorized entries are allowed.

To sweeten the festivities, all participants will be treated to delicious king cake.