Let the Louisiana Gumbo Fest warm up your weekend

Temperatures are dropping this week, and the Louisiana Gumbo Festival has a hot bowl of gumbo just for you! From chicken and sausage, to okra and seafood, pots will be steaming all weekend long at the Louisiana Gumbo Festival! The festival will be held on Friday, October 21, through Sunday, October 23, featuring live entertainment, carnival rides and nearly 500 gallons of gumbo. All proceeds from the 49th annual event will benefit the Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department.

RKG Party Band will kick off the event on Friday, hitting the stage from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., followed by Shorts in December from 9:00 p.m. to 12 a.m. The fun will continue on Saturday with live entertainment by Tet Dur, Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition, Nashville South and Velvet Sky. The festival will conclude on Sunday with a parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by a live auction at 1 p.m., JR and Sumtin Sneaky, and the Kerry Thibodaux Band will close out the weekend.

Admission to the Louisiana Gumbo Festival is free. The festival is offering an online, pay-one-price advanced weekend wristbands for $59.98 each until 4 p.m. on Friday, October 21. Armbands allow unlimited carnival rides throughout the duration of the festival. After 4 p.m. on Friday, armbands can be purchased at the carnival ticket booth for $75 each. Advanced armbands can be picked up at the designated line of the festival ticket booth on Friday October 21st beginning at 5:30 p.m.