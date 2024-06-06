Let’s Go Fishing! Check out these local fishing tournaments

This weekend, June 8 – 9, is FREE FISHING WEEKEND! It is the only time in Louisiana when anglers 18 and older will be exempt from possessing a LA recreational fishing license. Now’s your chance to test out the sport of fishing or introduce someone else to it!

Here are a few fun tournaments to try out your fishing skills:

2024 Louisiana Farm Bureau Fishing Rodeo | June 5 -6 | CoCo Marina, Cocodrie – The Louisiana Farm Bureau Fishing Rodeo presented by Terrebonne, Lafourche, Assumption, Iberville & St. Mary Parishes will be held this week in Cocodrie, Louisiana. Take advantage of fantastic fishing while helping the Louisiana Ag in the Classroom Foundation and the Louisiana Farm Bureau Foundation. More information and categories can be found here: https://lafarmbureau.org/calendar/fishingrodeo

16th Annual Bubba Dove Fishing Rodeo | June 6 – 9 | Falgout Canal Marina– The annual event includes fishing, food, fun, and more! Tickets are $30 and include rodeo entry fee, rodeo t-shirt, food and soft drinks at the rodeo during scale times, boiled shrimp and jambalaya on Sunday, and entry into door prize drawing, including a $500 cash drawing (winner must be present), and music by Cassie and Johnny on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here https://cbo.io/tickets/bubbadove/tix.

2024 PRL Excalibur Stop #2 | June 7 | Coco Marina, Cocodrie – Full Rules and Regulations are available on their website: www.professionalredfishleague.com.

Deputy Jeremy Triche 8th Annual Spots and Dots Fishing Tournament | June 8 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | CoCo Marina, Cocodrie– The Deputy Jeremy Fallen Hero Foundation was formed after Deputy Jeremy Triche was killed in the Line of Duty in 2012. The foundation’s mission is to help support police officers, firefighters and first responders. We also support sheriff’s departments with K9 officers. Our major fundraiser, The Deputy Jeremy Triche Spots and Dots Fishing Tournament. Jeremy was an avid fisherman, so this was fitting to do this in his memory and to continue what he loved to do. https://jeremytrichehero.org/fishing-tournament.html

Montegut Fishing Festival & Craft Show | June 8 – 9 | Montegut Recreation Center – This event is being put on by Montegut Children’s Carnival Club, Krewe De Bonne Terre, Montegut lions Club, & American Legion. Our goal is to bring some fun back into our community and hopefully make this a yearly event. Free general admission, $25 per rodeo ticket. Children and adult divisions. Saturday will feature a DJ, then Louisiana Expedition from 4-7pm. Sunday, Seabrook will play from 12-4pm. Scales close at 4pm on June 9. Craft show will be open daily from 10am – 7pm.