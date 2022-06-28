Life Stand Church to host free distribution event

Life Stand Church will host a Life Event this Friday in Houma, providing essential supplies to families in need. The event will be held at 3 p.m. on July 1, at Summer Field Park, located at 707 San Antonio Blvd. The community event will feature live worship music, and guest speakers Andrew and Rebekah Ramdial.

The Life Event will distribute the following essential items for free to all families:

non-perishable foods

household supplies

diapers

baby food

personal hygiene items

paper goods

In addition to the distribution, Life Stand Church will raffle off $100 gift cards. “Someone can’t do everything, but everyone can do something. Come out and receive what our lord jesus has for you at this event!” reads a statement from Life Stand Church. Registration for the event can be completed here. The names of those registered will automatically entered into the gift card raffle, you must be present to win.

According to their website, the mission of Life Stand Church is to reach all communities nationwide who are in spiritual bondage, while bringing the life of Christ by meeting one’s spiritual needs. The church is dedicated to establishing and building communities in an effort to impact future generations.

Life Stand Church is also accepting supply donations from the community. Those wishing to contribute can make a monetary donation using the Cash App: $lifestandchurch or visit their website for more information.