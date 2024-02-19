Lip Sync Terrebonne announces 2024 date for Season 3

Lip Sync Terrebonne returns to the Houma area for Season 3 this March 9, 2024!

“In an effort to raise funds for the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life along with bringing a new fun event to the area, Lip Sync Battle was formed,” reads a post from Lip Sync Terrebonne on Facebook. “After two successful seasons, we now bring you Season 3, with last season’s winners serving as our judges. We expect the new performers to just start where the previous season left off!” See photos from 2023’s Season 2 here.

Lip Sync Terrebonne will host Season 3 at Mardi Gras Hall, 7880 W. Main Street in Houma. Food, wine, and beer will be included with purchased tickets– there will also be a cash bar along with a live auction. Tickets can be purchased here.

Stay tuned to The Houma Times and Lip Sync Terrebonne’s Facebook over the coming month as they announce the competing teams!