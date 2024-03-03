Lip Sync Terrebonne announces performers for highly-anticipated Season 3!

Lip Sync Terrebonne returns to the Houma area for Season 3 this March 9, 2024!

“In an effort to raise funds for the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life along with bringing a new fun event to the area, Lip Sync Battle was formed,” reads a post from Lip Sync Terrebonne on Facebook. “After two successful seasons, we now bring you Season 3, with last season’s winners serving as our judges. We expect the new performers to just start where the previous season left off!” See photos from 2023’s Season 2 here.

Lip Sync Terrebonne will host Season 3 at Mardi Gras Hall, 7880 W. Main Street in Houma. Food, wine, and beer will be included with purchased tickets– there will also be a cash bar along with a live auction. Tickets can be purchased here.

See who will be putting on their best performance below!

TARA WOLFE: Our final performer is a little mysterious, but feels she will be well known after her performance. She wants to know if you are ready to be Taratized. Introducing Tara Wolfe, the Queen of Glitter.

SHERMAN NAQUIN: Our next performer has been hitting the gym and putting in the hard work investing in his performance. He hopes to withdraw the belt from the podium and hoist it as the winner. Sherman Naquin is Gonna Fly Now!

ANNA MERLOS and VALENTINE VERDIN: Our next performers say their performance will be way better than their smack talking. We hope so. Coming to us from CASA of Terrebonne are Anna M. Merlos and Valentine Verdin and they are ready to bring the people “downtown”. We hope you come downtown on March 9th to watch them “Bring It”!

RYAN PAGE: During the day, this next performer would find his performance a little risky. He insures that he is a professional and will finish with the Lip Sync Belt. Our 4th performer Ryan Page can feel this win inside his bones.

COURTNEY SINGLETON: Our 3rd performer will be Hunting for the trophy, but thinks he already has it in the bag. Mr. Courtney Singleton has already staked his claim in the winner’s circle. We shall give him the nickname Courteous Courtney!

SCOTT McCUBBIN: Next up is a guy who wants to make you feel like you are right at home with his performance. Introducing Scott McCubbin. I hear his performance will be “HUGE”!

KATIE PORTIER: Lastly, this perfomer is banking on her performance being the best. Katie L. Portier comes to us ready to dominate the competition, and we hope she breaks a leg. Or a clavicle? Here is to some friendly competition.