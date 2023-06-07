List of participating breweries announced for Thibodaux on Tap

Thibodaux Main Street admins recently took to Facebook to announce updates on Thibodaux on Tap, the brand-new local craft beer festival coming on Saturday, June 17, 2023 on the corner of West 2nd and St. Philip Street in Thibodaux.

“Thibodaux on Tap is a fundraiser for our nonprofit organization,” explained Downtown Thibodaux Executive Director Danielle Stein via Facebook Live. “All the money that we make goes right back into our community and we are very excited about it.” Stein reiterated that all participants must be 21 years of age or older and bring a valid form of ID to enter the festival. Those interested in attending must also purchase a ticket in advance. Ticket sales will be capped at a certain number, so do not delay in purchasing your ticket. Tickets can be purchased now here.

Entry for General Admission ticket holders is at 6:00 p.m, and will be able to sample 2oz tastings of craft beer from distillers across Louisiana. If you wish to come to the event but do not plan to drink beer, you may purchase a $5 Designated Driver ticket. There will also be local food vendors and live music from roughly 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and food for purchase at Thibodaux on Tap. Read below for the list of breweries that will be participating in the craft beer festival:

Spindle Tap Brewery

Agile Brewing

Low Road Brewing

The Seventh Tap Brewing Project

Mudbug Brewery

Huckleberry Brewing

Island Clean Choice

Brieux Carre Brewing Co.

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

Tampa Bay Brewing Co.

Spigots Brew Pub

Urban South Brewery

Gnarly Barley Brewing Co.

Rally Cap Brewing Company

Parish Brewing Co.

Abita

Great Raft

Zony Mash Beer Project

Flying Tiger Brewery

Chandeleur Brewing Company

DuClaw Brewing Co.

Prairie Artisan Ales

For more information or to watch the complete livestream regarding updates to Thibodaux on Tap, please visit Thibodaux Main Street, Inc’s Facebook or call (985) 413-9886.