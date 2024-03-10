Live After 5 returns to Downtown Houma this March

Live After 5 is returning to Downtown Houma this March! Celebrate the warm weather and first days of spring enjoying live music with friends and family.

This past November, the Houma Downtown Business Association recently brought Live After 5 back to downtown, taking advantage of the newly finished Rotary Centennial Plaza. Solo and duet acoustic sets from local performers began the events, with a full band to follow at the Courthouse Square closing the evenings.

“There hasn’t been much going on around the Courthouse with the construction for the Plaza. Now that the Plaza is done and ready for people to enjoy, we wanted to start seeing events downtown again as soon as possible– and decided to bring back Live After 5,” explained Melissa Boudreaux with the Houma Downtown Business Association.

Live After 5 will return to the Rotary Centennial Plaza in Downtown Houma on March 22, 2024, with local band Good Feelin’ rocking the stage at 7:00 p.m.

The mission of the Downtown Live After 5 series is to bring visitors to enjoy a free concert with local musicians, while encouraging people to visit our local shops, restaurants, and night time entertainment. For information, updates, and more, please visit the Live After 5 Facebook.