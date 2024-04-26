Live After 5 welcomes Josh Garrett Band to the stage, food trucks to Main Street

Live After 5 continues to welcome you to Downtown Houma with this month’s artist The Josh Garrett Band!

The band will be set-up in the Courthouse Square in the Bandstand, playing a free show from 7-10 p.m. This month, Live After 5 also welcomes food trucks to add to the fun! My Foods, Flami Nguyen, and Cajun Hideout will be set up in downtown. Local restaurants and bars in the area will also be open to welcome patrons!

“Live After 5 is a great way for people to come downtown for some fun at no cost to them,” said Anne Picou with the Downtown Houma Development Corporation. “It brings great foot traffic to the local restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other businesses downtown, and it’s just a wonderful opportunity for the community to engage with one another.”