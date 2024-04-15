Live music lineup announced for 2024 Bayou Lafourche Music Festival

The Lafourche Concert and Events Club is pleased to announce the lineup for their upcoming Bayou Lafourche Music Festival! Don’t miss this fun day of food, music, and celebration.

The Bayou lafourche Music Festival will take place on April 20, 2024 from 9:00 AM-1:00 AM at the Larose Regional Park / Civic Center. The following musicians will take the stage:

10:00 – 11:00 AM: Trey Verret

12:00 – 1:00 PM: Thibodaux and Co.

2:00 – 3:00 PM: Les Chaouis

4:00 – 6:00 PM: Nicki and the Peoples Victory

7:00 – 9:00 PM: Meg Rousseau Band

10:00 PM-1:00 AM: Orange

DJ Dan Chilwell will perform between each set.

The Bayou Lafourche Music Festival will also feature local craft vendors and food trucks. Tickets are $15 per person, and children 10 and under are free. Bayou Lafourche Music Fest is committed to giving back to the community, and stated via Facebook that they are proud to announce that 10% of their profits will be donated to the Larose Civic Center for playground improvements.

For more information, please visit the Bayou Lafourche Music Festival Facebook or the Lafourche Concert and Events Club website.

About the Lafourche Concert and Events Club: Lafourche Concert and Events Club (LCEC) is a 501c3 nonprofit, dedicated to supporting our local community. Our goal as an organization is to have funds available in the case of a community disaster, large and small.