Live music lineup announced for Houma’s 2nd annual Hero Fest

Houma’s second annual Hero Fest is returning this September, with an impressive musical lineup and exciting community opportunities.

Hero Fest is a community event for Terrebonne Parish and surrounding areas to show support and raise money for area first responders– including law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, and other emergency workers dedicated to the welfare of citizens. This event also includes other non-profit organizations and vendors raising awareness and support for their cause, alongside live music, a live auction, a 5K, food, and craft vendors. Register for the 5k here.

Hero Fest will take place on September 20-22, 2024 at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma.

“We truly want Hero Fest to become something that everyone can plan their vacations around and become a tourist attraction. It is pretty exciting to bring people together like this for a good time and to help out first responders– there is truly nothing else like this,” said Travis Theriot, Houma Police Chief and President of Hero Fest, in a statement from earlier this year.

Hero Fest organizers recently announced that country singer-songwriter Rodney Atkins will headline 2024’s festival. Atkins’ musical career includes a certified platinum album, eight Top 5 songs, and 3.8 billion streams. The rest of the music lineup is as follows:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2024 Kings of Neon The Canebreakers

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2024 Rodney Atkins Caleb Lapeyrouse & the Drivers Tet Dur Cliff Hillebran We and Mrs. Jones

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2024 Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition Junior Lacrosse



As the date approaches, stay tuned for more information on Hero Fest via their Facebook or website.

If you are interested in sponsoring Hero Fest or reserving a vendor booth, please contact Karisa Tanner at (985) 232-2829.