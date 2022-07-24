Living Word Church to host Back to School Blessings event

The start of a new school year is quickly approaching and many organizations are providing a helping hand to parents as inflation continues to rise across the country. In an effort to alleviate the burden of back to school expenses, Living Word Church will host its annual Back to School Blessings event.

Living Word Church will be offering free jambalaya, haircuts, and school supplies while supplies last, on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The give-away will take place at Living Word Church, located at 1916 HWY 311, in Schriever. The event is free and open to the public. Haircuts can be scheduled by calling 985-851 6915, cuts will be given from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.