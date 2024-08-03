Local Artists Invited to Showcase Work at Thibodaux Fall Arts Walk

Artist registration for the Thibodaux Main Street Fall Arts Walk is now open through September 13!

Local artists are invited to showcase their work and participate in the upcoming Arts Walk. The event welcomes artists of all types and aims to display diverse local talent. The setup is ideal for first-time exhibitors, artists with limited inventory, or anyone looking to showcase their work without an elaborate display.

Participants are reminded that Arts Walk is family-friendly, and organizers reserve the right to remove any unsuitable work from the exhibition. Additionally, Arts Walk focuses exclusively on art, artists, and handmade items and does not accommodate general vendors.

Visit the event website to submit the artist registration form and payment. Payments can also be made in person via cash or check and payable to Thibodaux Main Street. Contact Thibodaux Main Street at (985) 413-9886 for more information.