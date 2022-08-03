Local Chambers of Commerce to host Joint Membership Luncheon

Houma Terrebonne, Lafourche and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce announce a General Membership Joint Chamber Luncheon that will be held on Wednesday, August 30, at the Cypress Columns, in Houma.

The luncheon will feature Kyle R. “Chip” Kline Jr., CPRA Chairman for the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, as the guest speaker. Check in will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a lunch buffet at 11:30 a.m., and presentation at 11:45 a.m. The deadline to register for the luncheon is Tuesday, August 23. The cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Registration for the luncheon can be completed online here.