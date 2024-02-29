Local families are invited to attend the upcoming La Mariposa Butterfly Release and Picnic

March Food Bank Distribution Dates and LocationsFebruary 29, 2024
All Terrebonne Parish Libraries invites local families to their La Mariposa Butterfly Release and Picnic! Come dressed in your best wings for a magical morning.
The Library will have living caterpillars in nets to show the life cycle of a butterfly in early March. This program will also feature a story time, music, and an outdoor walking parade, where the butterflies who have grown up in the library will be released into the community garden. Attendees should bring their own lunch for an outside picnic.
Come out for the La Mariposa Butterfly Release and Picnic at the Main Library on March 16, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. This program is free to attend and open to the public. Please visit the library’s calendar at mytpl.org or call your favorite library location for more dates and times of butterfly release events.