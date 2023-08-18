Local first responders to host annual 9/11 Remembrance, invite all community members to attend

On September 11, 2023, the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, local first responders will host their annual community gathering to remember those lost during the tragic events of 9/11.

“Although 9/11 took place prior to when I personally became a career firefighter, it is clear what a profound effect it had on everything we do as first responders,” explained Mark Stevenson, Training Officer with the City of Houma Fire Department, who began organizing this event almost a decade ago. “We started by just having some local first responders come out to remember the tragedy, and made a pact then that we would always come out, rain or shine, to recognize those who lost their lives in the most significant event in recent fire safety history.”

The gathering of First Responders will take place on Hwy 311, at 8:59 AM (when the first tower fell at ground zero) on Monday, September 11, 2023. Stevenson will read out the names of all 411 first responders who were killed. As each name is read we will ring a bell to acknowledge there sacrifice. Participants will also hold a moment of silence for the others killed on that day. This year, Chauvin Funeral Home will also be bringing ice chests of drinks out to support all those, first responders and community members, that attend.

“Everyone in the community is invited to come out,” said Stevenson. “If you are a member of the emergency services, you are also invited to join in the reading. We do request that you wear your dress uniform for the event. Jackets are not necessary but are welcome if you choose. Like always, we hope to see as many members of the emergency services participating as possible.”

Stevenson said that as each year passes, it becomes more and more important to hold this event. “We are now hiring firefighters who were not even alive during 9/11,” said Stevenson. “So it is so important for them to recognize those who gave their lives in service. It is a time for our younger and older members to reflect on why we do what we do, and why we can’t ever forget.”

If you have questions about this event, wish to participate in a reading, or require more information, please reach out to Mark Stevenson at (985) 873-6391 or mstevenson@tpcg.org.