Local florist Lauren Landry to compete in Floral Fest 2023

Local florist Lauren Landry, owner of The Floral Hive flower shop in Thibodaux, will be displaying her beautifully designed blooms at the third annual Floral Festival in Baton Rouge on April 1-2, 2023!

“This is our second year competing in the Floral Fest and we are so excited,” said Landry. “We love the camaraderie that this special event brings and what it does for the community. The theme this year is ‘Birds of a Feather,’ and we can’t wait to reveal our design!” Landry has been working as a florist for more than five years, beginning as a freelancer in New Orleans before opening up The Floral Hive in Thibodaux. The Floral Hive caters to those decorating with flowers for weddings, events, and more, and will even be offering flower-arranging workshops this year.

“The whole event is so beautiful and there is something for everyone,” said Landry. “There will be food trucks, music, and more– the whole day feels like a family picnic.” The Floral Festival will take place at Pointe-Marie in Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, from 10:00am-4:00pm. Participants will receive a token to vote on their favorite floral display on Saturday, and a gala will be held Saturday evening to announce the Fan Favorite winner. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets online at www.flowerfest.com– all proceeds will go to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.