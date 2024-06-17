Local kids and teens invited to refuel at LPPL’s Summer Kids Café

The Lafourche Parish Public Library wishes to remind everyone that child and teen explorers are invited to refuel at Kids Café at their branches this summer!

Participants in the LPPL Summer Experience can enjoy a tasty snack or meal every Monday – Thursday in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank – Feeding South Louisiana.

All food must be eaten on library premises, and cannot be taken to go or packed for a friend/sibling.

No registration is required – just come on out and enjoy! Check out the Kids Café times for every Monday – Thursday below: Bayou Blue: 2:30 – 4:30 PM (Snacks)

2:30 – 4:30 PM (Snacks) Choctaw: 1:30 – 3:30 PM (Snacks)

1:30 – 3:30 PM (Snacks) Larose: 2:30 – 4:30 PM (Meals)

2:30 – 4:30 PM (Meals) Lockport: 2:30 – 4:30 PM (Snacks)

2:30 – 4:30 PM (Snacks) Raceland: 2:30 – 4:30 PM (Meals)

2:30 – 4:30 PM (Meals) Thibodaux: 2:30 – 4:30 PM (Meals)

For more information about the Lafourche Parish Public Library’s 2024 Summer Experience or Kids Café, please visit the LPPL Facebook or website.