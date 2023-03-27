Local nonprofit We Inspire LA presents community shoe drive

Local thrift store and nonprofit We Inspire LA presents Sole Purpose: a sneaker giveaway for the community! The shoe drive will include 400 assorted pairs of shoes donated by Walmart SuperCenter store #3483 for men, women, and children to bring home.

“We received a huge donation from Walmart and realized that more than half were sneakers,” said We Inspire LA Founder and President Latoya Walters. “We know that around the end of the school year a lot of kids have dirty shoes, and it can be hard to have to go out and buy new ones, so we wanted to put on an event to help out. Our drive will cater to everyone, whether your teen has a job and needs non-slip shoes, or your younger child just needs fresh sneakers for spring!”

Walters continued to talk about the importance of helping the community with clothing drives such as the Sole Purpose Sneaker Giveaway. “I have been thinking a lot about stepping into your own purpose, and I know for myself, when I have a fresh pair of sneakers on it makes me feel better as a person,” said Walters. “We want to help people feel better and get them through the end of the school year.”

Sole Purpose Sneaker Giveaway will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at We Inspire LA Thrift Store on 1244 Barrow Street, Suite 140. Limit one pair of shoes per person. For more information, please visit We Inspire LA’s website.