Local Pumpkin Patches to Visit in October

The best time of the year is here; pumpkin patch time! We have some GREAT local patches happening this month to bring your kiddos to!

Houma Pumpkin Patch

Happening two weekends in a row, the Houma Pumpkin Patch returns! The patch will run October 22-23 and 29-30 from noon to 6:00 p.m. The 5K Pumpkin Dash and ½ mile fun run will take place on October 22 at 4:00 p.m. They will also host the 3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch Cook-Off on Sunday, October 30 from 11:20 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Come out to 1916 HWY 311 in Schriever at Living Word Church!

St. Ann’s Pumpkin Patch

St. Ann is proud to host its 2nd Annual Pumpkin Patch.

Go to St. Ann Catholic Church for games, pumpkins, and activities for all ages including putt-putt golf, bowling, pumpkin toss, hay ride, and more! There are many sizes and varieties of pumpkins to choose from. The patch runs through October 31 and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church 4355 LA-24 in Bourg.

First United Methodist Church of Houma:

FUMC will unload the pumpkins this Saturday, October 15 at 11:00 a.m.! The pumpkin patch will run from October 16-31. On Mondays through Thursdays, the patch is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the patch is open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and noon to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. A trunk or treat fair will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on October 22, the same day as the Rougarou Festival. There will be food available for purchase. Join FUMC at 6109 La. 311 in Houma!

First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux

FUMC of Thibodaux, located at 1255 Canal Blvd., will host a Pumpkin Patch Playland on October 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pumpkins will be sold from 3:00 p.m. until dark! The playland will include family-friendly activities such as pumpkin painting, face painting, food, and crafts!