Local schools set to compete in TPL’s Battle of the Books

The Terrebonne Parish Library System and Synergy Bank are hosting the area competition for the 5th annual Battle of the Books on April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret St. This program is free and open to the public.



Battle of the Books is a program to promote a love of reading for students in 5th-7th grades. Students from participating schools form teams to read 10 books throughout the school year.

Student teams will be competing from the following schools: Bayou Black Elementary School, Houma Christian School, Mulberry Elementary School, Messiah Montessori School, Oakshire Elementary School and St. Gregory Barbarigo School.

Two teams from each school compete at the area competition for the top honor and a large trophy for the winning school.



The event includes medals for the top three teams overall, and an award is given to the team with the best costume.