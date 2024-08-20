Looking for a parenting community? Come to Start Corporation’s Parent Cafe this August

Do you feel like you’re juggling a million things at once, especially with kids in tow? Parenting comes with a unique set of challenges that can feel overwhelming at times — but you aren’t alone!

Start Corporation and My Community Cares are excited to present an upcoming Parent Café, “Juggling Life,” to help create a safe space for caregivers in the community.

“Parent Cafés are wonderful opportunities for parents and caregivers to come together, share their experiences, and discuss the joys and challenges of raising children,” said Lindsay Davis with Start Corporation. “The upcoming event is a great way to build support, gain insights, and find encouragement in a friendly, welcoming environment.”

This free event is open to everyone– moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents, teachers, caregivers, and even kids. While the adults connect and share, kids will have their own fun activities to enjoy, making it a great experience for the whole family.

The Parent Café will take place from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on August 30, 2024, at 235 Civic Center Boulevard in Houma. If you are interested in attending, please RSVP in advance here.

Come make new friends, share your stories, and learn from those who have been through similar experiences. A free lunch will be provided, alongside drawings for door prizes.